Eden art exhibit coming to Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery will present its first exhibition of the Fall 2022 college semester, Eden, on Thursday, September 8th at 4 p.m.

Eden, a solo exhibition by Fresno artist Audia Yvonne Dixon, will be presented at the Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery at Bakersfield College. The surrealist exhibit features art focused on young Black girls and the issues they are likely to face in life.

"The work is designed to stir a deeper conversation about the loss of innocence experienced by people of color and specifically Black girls, as a result of existing in our contemporary society," said a representative of Bakersfield College through a press release about the exhibit. "The work balances this nostalgic innocence with harsh realities of our world and they provide a place for the subjects to, in the words of the artist, 'be praised and protected'.”

Eden will run from September 8th until October 13th and is free to attend. The Wylie and May Louise Gallery is located in Bakersfield College's Grace Van Dyke Bird Library and is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. For more information on the event, call 661-395-4552 or email jonesgallery@gmail.com.