Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert in Bakersfield canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the musician.

People who purchased tickets for the Aug. 21st concert can get a full refund at their point-of-purchase, said Mechanics Bank Theater.

Your credit card will have all charges reversed and you will see it as a credit shortly, said Mechanics Bank Theater.

Frankie Valli’s management released the following statement:

"To our friends who bought tickets to see Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on August 21 at the Mechanics Theater in Bakersfield: We are sorry to tell you that due to an unforeseeable scheduling conflict with the artist, we must cancel the show."

Frankie will still be performing Aug. 20th at the Fresno Saroyan Theater.

Mechanics Bank Theater is offering a 10% discount for the Fresno show on Ticketmaster's website using the password GREASE.