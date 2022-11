LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas parade on Main Street on Saturday, December 3rd.

The parade is expected to start at the intersection of Wharton Avenue and Main Street at 10 a.m. It will end at Panama Road and Main Street.

Main Street is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will be detoured.