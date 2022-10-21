Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Hero's for H.E.A.R.T.S. Walk and Bakersfield Buddy Walk combine

Person Walki
Michele Tantussi/Getty Images
People walking
Person Walki
Posted at 10:43 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 13:43:04-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An Inclusive Walk To Celebrate All Individuals Who Have Disabilities will be held in Central Bakersfield.

H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection has combined the Hero’s for H.E.A.R.T.S. Walk and the Bakersfield Buddy Walk to create An Inclusive Walk To Celebrate All Individuals Who Have Disabilities. The walk will take place at Beach Park on Saturday, October 22nd. Along with the walk, there will be children's activities, food vendors, and performances from Bo-Bo the Clown from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m. For registration information, visit heartsfrc.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!