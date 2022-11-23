Holiday food giveaways throughout Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — There are many less fortunate families in Kern County who lack food security, especially around the holiday season. Because of that, many organizations around the county have food distribution drives and offer warm meals to people who may not be able to afford a meal during this time of year. 23ABC has gathered a list of food giveaways for those in need.

Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry Thanksgiving Distribution

Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry is holding its Thanksgiving Distribution on Wednesday, November 23rd. The event begins at 12:30 p.m., with drive-through pickup beginning at 2 p.m. To take part in the event, potential attendees must fill out an application found on Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry's website. Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry is located at 320 Watts Drive in Bakersfield.

Community Thanksgiving Meal

The Mission at Kern County is holding its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24th. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Mission at Kern County is located at 821 East 21st Street in Bakersfield. To find out more about the meal giveaway, visit the Mission's website.

Annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner

The Blessing Corner, a faith-based community outreach program, is holding its Annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Thanksgiving day, November 24th. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The dinner is located at 101 Union Avenue in Bakersfield. To learn more about the event, visit the Blessing Corner's website.

Holiday Hot Meal Distribution

United Way of Kern County (UWKC) will be holding its Holiday Hot Meal Distribution on Sunday, December 4th. The distribution is sponsored by No Kid Hungry California, Fresco Mexican Grill, State Farm, Health Net, and radio station Que Buena 105.7 KQMX. The event will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 2 p.m. It will take place in the UWKC parking lot at the corner of 18th Street and H Street in Downtown Bakersfield. For more information, visit the UWKC website.

Drive Through Food Giveaway

The CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation and Cirugía Sin Fronteras will hold a Drive Through Food Giveaway in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) Food Bank on Friday, December 9th. The event will begin at 9 a.m. The drive-through will be located at the CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation's building on 3811 Mount Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield. For more information, visit the CSF Foundation's website.

Annual Holiday Food and Toy Giveaway

The Safe Haven Kid’s League of California City is holding its Annual Holiday Food and Toy Giveaway on Saturday, December 10th. The first 50 families to arrive at the event will receive a holiday food box. The event will also feature food and drinks, arts and crafts, a bounce house, and free educational supplies such as pencils and backpacks. The event will take place at the Strata Center at Central Park in California City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 338-3488.

There will also be multiple weekly food giveaways that will still take place as usual. Here are some of those giveaways.

First Congregational Church of Bakersfield

The First Congregations Church of Bakersfield holds a weekly food giveaway every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The giveaway is located at the church's main office at 5 Real Road in Bakersfield. For more information, call (661) 327-1609 or email fccfoodpantry@fccbakersfield-ucc.org.

Landmark Ministries Baptist Church

The Landmark Ministries Baptist Church Food Pantry offers free meals on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The pantry and church are located at 2741 Mountain View Road in Lake Isabella.

Knuckle-Up Ministries

Knuckle-Up Ministries has an open soup kitchen every Tuesday, beginning at 12 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m. Knuckle-Up Ministries is located at 5301 Lake Isabella Boulevard in Lake Isabella.

Kern Christian Church

The Kern Christian Church has a food giveaway throughout the week, Tuesdays through Fridays. The giveaways start at 10 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. The church is located at 14900 Highway 178 in Lake Isabella.

Bread of Life

Bread of Life will provide anyone with a meal, hot breakfast, and sack lunch from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. The meal distribution is located behind WEB Recycling at 3612 Suhre Street in Lake Isabella.