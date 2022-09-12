Joanne Shaw Taylor to perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor is coming to Bakersfield. She and her band will play at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on April 4th.

Coming off of her most recent studio release "The Blues Album" and her live album "Blues from the Heart Live," English blues musician Joanne Shaw Taylor will stop by Bakersfield during her 2023 tour. She recently re-released her 2016 song "Dyin' to Know" as a single through her live album.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 16th. Customers using the promo code "SING" can buy tickets as early as Wednesday, September 14th.

For more information on the show, visit the Bakersfield Fox Theater's website or call the Box Office at 661-324-1369.