Junior League of Bakersfield to hold 4th annual Oktoberfest fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Junior League of Bakersfield will host its fourth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 1st. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

In celebration of German tradition, Oktoberfest will feature drinks, games, music, food, and an auction. Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional Oktoberfest attire. Those that wear Oktoberfest attire have the chance to be crowned as Mister and Miss Oktoberfest.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Junior League of Bakersfield and its mission, as well as the league's efforts to improve literacy in Kern County. 23ABC is a proud sponsor of Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest will take place at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center. Tickets are available online. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.