Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services to hold Fall Career Expo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services (Kern BHRS) will hold a career expo and job fair on Saturday, November 19th. The Behavioral Health Fall Career Expo will be held at the Kern BHRS Administration Office parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kern BHRS is looking to hire people for a variety of clinical and nonclinical positions, including office support staff and accountants, and is encouraging anyone who has an interest in the behavioral health field. The expo will feature multiple partners of Kern BHRS that are also looking to hire, including but not limited to Clinica Herietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health, Clinica Sierra Vista, New Start Youth Facility, Inc., Flood Ministries, and the Unicorn Garden.

The Behavioral Health Fall Career Expo is open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring resumes and dress well for the event, as job interviews will be held on the spot.