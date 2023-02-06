Watch Now
Kern County Animal Services looking to hire veterinarians

Posted at 2:02 PM, Feb 06, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services (KCAS) is recruiting veterinary professionals to work for it and the various animal shelters in Kern County.

According to KCAS, several job positions have remained vacant for over three years, including the positions of Chief of Veterinary Services and Registered Veterinary Technician. A survey of around 230 animal shelters in California revealed that “of the shelters that have budgeted positions for veterinarians and veterinary nurses, more than 50% of those positions remain vacant due to a lack of candidates.” KCAS is no exception.

KCAS says that both job positions are highly demanding, however, they provide necessary help to the community and its most vulnerable animals. Because of how taxing both positions can be, pay has been adjusted to be "more competitive in today's job market."

Anyone who is interested in either position is asked to send an email with a resume attached to AnimalServices@KernCounty.com.

