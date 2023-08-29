Kern County Cancer Run and Walk to be held at Riverwalk Park, registration fees for first 800 people waived

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Kern County Cancer Run and Walk is coming up and this year's event will be held at a new location.

According to event organizers, the 2023 Kern County Cancer Run and Walk will take place at Riverwalk Park in Bakersfield on Sat, Sept 16. Previously, the event was held at Yokuts Park.

The event is a 5K walk or run, depending on the participant's choice. 100 percent of all proceeds from the 5K run and walk will go towards the Kern County Cancer Foundation. According to event organizers, the funds will "assist local patients with medical bills related to cancer treatment as well as assist children with cancer who must travel for treatment."

In celebration of the Kern County Cancer Run and Walk's 10th anniversary, registration fees will be waived for the first 800 people to register for the event. However, those who want to donate can still do so or purchase a t-shirt for the run.

For more information on the 2023 Kern County Cancer Run and Walk, visit the event's page on RunSignUp.com.



