Kern County College Night to be held at Mechanics Bank Convention Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several local colleges will be coming together to host the annual Kern County College Night on Mon, Sept 11.

At the event, representatives from the schools will be on-hand to speak with attendees regarding any questions they might have about attending college. These questions include how to obtain financial aid, how to prepare to be a student-athlete, and how to decide which school is right for students.

The event will take place at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is free to the public.

