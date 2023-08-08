Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Kern County College Night to be held at Mechanics Bank Convention Center

The event is free to the public.
Kern County College Night 2022
23ABC
Kern County College Night 2022
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 14:49:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several local colleges will be coming together to host the annual Kern County College Night on Mon, Sept 11.

At the event, representatives from the schools will be on-hand to speak with attendees regarding any questions they might have about attending college. These questions include how to obtain financial aid, how to prepare to be a student-athlete, and how to decide which school is right for students.

The event will take place at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is free to the public.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan