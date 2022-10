BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — November 1st is Dia de los Muertos. The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event to celebrate.

The event will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds on November 6th from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be many activities, such as live music, Aztec dancing, a costume contest, kids' face painting, and much more. There will also be authentic Mexican food.

For more information on how to get tickets, visit KCHCC.org.