Kern County Public Health to hold free flu shot drive-thru

Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 11, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department will be holding a free flu shot drive-thru in partnership with the Kern County Fairgrounds Swap Meet on Sunday, October 16th. Flu shots will be offered from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.

“Getting your annual flu shot is an easy action we can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones this flu season,” said Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health. “Our residents are also encouraged to focus on their overall health by eating a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables and getting plenty of exercise.”

Those who would like to receive a free flu shot should enter the fairgrounds through the Star Gate entrance on Ming Avenue. No appointment is needed.

Kern County Public Health is also reminding people of how to stay safe during flu season. According to them, everyone should wash their hands often, cover all coughs and sneezes, regularly disinfect surfaces, avoid close contact with potentially sick people, and avoid touching eyes, noses, and mouths.

For more information on the drive-thru event, visit KernPublicHealth.com or call 661-321-3000. To learn more about the flu, visit the California Department of Public Health's website page on influenza.

