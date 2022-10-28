Watch Now
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events

Posted at 7:20 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 10:20:00-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.

There will be two events participating across Kern County. Kaiser Permanente and the Bakersfield Police Department will host a Drug Take Back and recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente's medical office on Stockdale Highway. Community members are encouraged to dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs.

Meanwhile, in Tehachapi, the Tehachapi Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are also providing a Drug Take Back event. It will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the department's location on West C Street.

