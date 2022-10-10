Kern River Transitional Care to hold job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern River Transitional Care will host a job fair to find new hires for its facilities on Monday, October 10th and Tuesday, October 11th.

The organization plans to hire registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and physical therapists, as well as other positions. Food will be available for applicants at the job fair.

All applicants need to do is bring a license, walk into the facility, and get an application and background check for on-site interviews.

The job fair is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days at the Kern River Transitional Care facility on Knudsen Drive. For more information, visit KernRiverTC.com.