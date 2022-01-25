Kevin Hart adds fifth show to Historic Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Popular actor and comedian Kevin Hart continues to add shows to his run at the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

Hart initially had two sold-out shows back in January. Following the success of those shows, he added another show on February 4th, then added a second one on that day. Now, he has added a fifth show on February 5th at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Historic Fox Theater box office Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., by calling (661) 324-1369 or online.

Like his previous shows, this is a cell phone-free event. All phones will be placed in a locked pouch that people will keep with them during the show. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.

Verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative test result is required of all attendees. Attendees 18 and older also must bring a photo ID. Attendees must follow CDPH Guidance for Face Coverings.

