Kevin Hart adds fifth show to Historic Fox Theater

February 5th at 7 p.m.
Chris Pizzello/AP
FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, Kevin Hart, star of the upcoming film "What Now?," addresses the audience during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas.
Kevin Hart
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 13:23:41-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Popular actor and comedian Kevin Hart continues to add shows to his run at the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

Hart initially had two sold-out shows back in January. Following the success of those shows, he added another show on February 4th, then added a second one on that day. Now, he has added a fifth show on February 5th at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Historic Fox Theater box office Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., by calling (661) 324-1369 or online.

Like his previous shows, this is a cell phone-free event. All phones will be placed in a locked pouch that people will keep with them during the show. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.

Verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative test result is required of all attendees. Attendees 18 and older also must bring a photo ID. Attendees must follow CDPH Guidance for Face Coverings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
