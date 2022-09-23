League of Women Voters of Kern to hold midterm voter information panel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The League of Women Voters of Kern will be presenting the 2022 Voter Information Event at Beale Memorial Library on Tuesday, October 4th. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The 2022 Voter Information Event will feature video slide presentations and discussions around each ballot measure in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. The panel aims to inform and educate people on the Propositions included on the November 8th ballot.

For additional information on the event, call the League Line at 661-634-3773.