Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

League of Women Voters of Kern to hold midterm voter information panel

Midterms: 33 million have voted so far
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stephen Maturen
<p>Signage directs voters at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design on November 6, 2018 in Minneapolis, United States. Voters in Minnesota will be deciding the representatives who control the Senate, House, and governors' seats.</p>
Midterms: 33 million have voted so far
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 13:38:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The League of Women Voters of Kern will be presenting the 2022 Voter Information Event at Beale Memorial Library on Tuesday, October 4th. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The 2022 Voter Information Event will feature video slide presentations and discussions around each ballot measure in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. The panel aims to inform and educate people on the Propositions included on the November 8th ballot.

For additional information on the event, call the League Line at 661-634-3773.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book