Magdalene Hope to hold 6th annual Tee Off for Hope Gold Tournament

Magdalene Hope is gearing up to host the 6th annual Tee Off for Hope Golf Tournament this April.

The event is a four-player scramble tournament with various contests and prizes. Following the tournament, there will be a raffle and silent auction, as well as a luncheon featuring multiple speakers and survivors, including trafficking survivor Marianne Jackson and the founder of Magdalene Hope, Dr. Doug Bennett.

All proceeds from the event directly benefit the organization's efforts to combat human sex trafficking in Kern County, such as Magdalene Hope's Restoration Ranch Women's Sheler and its Freedom Assistance League.

“Assisting as many victims of sex trafficking as possible and helping survivors experience a restorative process through our safe house, Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter is our daily focus at Magdalene Hope," said Bennett. "Your sponsorship and participation in Magdalene Hope’s ‘Tee Off for Hope Golf Tournament’ will allow us to continue our important work here in our community.”

The entry fee for the Tee Off for Hope Golf Tournament is $150 for an individual player or $600 for a team of four. Tickets include green fees, a swag bag, and lunch. Tickets can be purchased online or in person on the morning of the tournament.

To find out more about the event, call (661) 808-4673 or email MagdaleneHope@gmail.com.