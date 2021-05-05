Magdalene Hope's annual Tee Off for Hope golf tournament happening May 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Tee Off for Hope golf tournament is making its way back to Bakersfield this year. The event helps raise funds for the organization's mission to bring awareness and fight human trafficking.

Magdalene Hope president Doug Bennett says they've seen an increase in human trafficking since the start of the pandemic. Those interested in helping in the fight against human trafficking can reach out to the organization through their website.

The Tee Off for Hope tournament still has spots available. The event will take place at the Stockdale Country Club located on 7001 Stockdale Hwy in Bakersfield. It will be a 4-player scramble tournament with an 8:30 am shotgun start.

There will be an opportunity to win an incredible prize with a hole-in-one contest, first, second and third place prizes, closest to the pin, longest drive, as well as other prizes throughout the course. A raffle and luncheon will take place immediately following the tournament.

