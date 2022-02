BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A memorial fundraiser will be held for Angel Berumen's family on Sunday, Feb. 6th and Monday, Feb. 7th at Fresco Mexican Grill's Nile Street location.

The restaurant will donate 20% of proceeds when you mention "Angel's Fundraiser" to Angel's family for memorial expenses. The restaurant is located at 3901 Niles Street.

Berumen was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Jan. 25th. Four people were arrested in connection with his death on Thursday.