Four arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed Bakersfield teen

16-year-old Angel Berumen was killed in the crash
23ABC News
Pictures of Angel Berumun who was the victim of a hit and run crash in Bakersfield, Calif.
Angel Berumun, Bakersfield
Posted at 5:23 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 08:23:44-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Angel Berumen, according the California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield office.

According to a press release, investigators with the California Highway Patrol and Kern County DA’s Office found evidence of the suspect vehicle, a red Chevy truck, that hit Berumen last month.

Officials say they went to a home in east Bakersfield Thursday and found parts that led them to a home in the southwest where they found the red truck.

Juan Oretga, Liliana Cidrojas, Anahy Rodelas and Osbaldo Ortega were taken into custody.

The driver and three other suspects were arrested on charges of conspiracy, felony hit-and-run, aiding and abetting, concealment and destruction of evidence.

Berumen was hit by the red truck on January 25 and left unconscious in the roadway. He later died at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to bring updates online.

