Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

NAACP Bakersfield Branch to hold Kwanzaa 2022 Harambee

KWANZAA December 29, 2021
23ABC
KWANZAA<br/>
KWANZAA December 29, 2021
Posted at 8:34 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 11:34:35-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The NAACP Bakersfield Branch will be holding a Kwanzaa celebration on Thursday, Dec 29. The Kwanzaa 2022 Harambee is sponsored by the Sankofa Collective, New Spirit Women's Group, Bakersfield News Observer Paper, City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks, and Ubuntu Baskets.

The event will feature community vendors, cultural merchandise, African folktales, and the Harambee African Art Gallery. There will also be performances by the Teye Sa Thiosanne Drum and Dance Company and Eyo, the Stilt Walker.

The Kwanzaa 2022 Harambee will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Owens Street at 1 p.m. For more information, call (661) 319-7611.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson