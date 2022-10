BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local event is walking for mental health awareness alongside the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The NAMI Walks Your Way event will be held Saturday, October 8th at Yokuts Park.

The annual walk raises funds for local programs, promotes awareness, and further strengthens the community.

Join 23ABC and NAMI Kern County at 9 a.m. In-person registration opens at 8 a.m. or you can register at NAMIwalks.org/KernCounty.