BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Oildale is holding its own Christmas Parade.

The North of the River Recreation and Park District is inviting businesses and organizations to join the 49th annual parade on Saturday, December 10th. This year's parade celebrates a holiday classic, as the Grinch is taking over.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on North Chester Avenue, between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.