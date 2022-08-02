Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.

While supplies last, school supply stations starting at 1 p.m. will offer free backpacks, pencils, binder paper, crayons, color pencils, erasers, rulers, folders, binders and glue sticks.

The Outlets at Tejon are also donating fully stocked school supply kits to CASA of Kern County and the kits will be distributed to some of the most vulnerable children in the county.

“What may seem like a little thing, can make a big difference for a child in need; who has little to nothing," said Caroline Wilson, CASA of Kern County Executive Director, in a statement.

"We’re so appreciative of the Outlets at Tejon’s donation to promote education and self-confidence for children who need these supplies the most."