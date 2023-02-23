Plank Foundation to hold Game Night event, 1st fundraiser in over 6 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Plank Foundation will be holding its first fundraiser in over six years, the inaugural Game Night Fundraiser, on Fri, Feb 24.

The Plank Foundation is an organization dedicated to helping those who are less fortunate when it comes to hunger, humanity, and health, with a focus on those who are sick with cancer or a terminal illness. The foundation aims to provide funds for quality cancer treatment and hospice care for those in need in Kern County.

“This is the first time the Plank Foundation has had a fundraiser in over six years," said Michelle Avila, President of the Plant Foundation. "This event will allow us additional funds to provide individual financial support for local cancer and hospice patients when no other resource is available. We will be able to help with auto repairs, hot water heaters, housing, grocery cards, transportation costs, and more. There is a need and we are working to fill that need.”

The Game Night Fundraiser will feature a "professionally run game show with participation from the crowd," similar to shows like "Family Feud." The Plank Foundation's Humanitarian of the Year Award will also be presented at the event. Chris Wilson will receive the award.

The Game Night Fundraiser will take place at the Speakeasy Bar and Grill on Downing Avenue from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and can be found online.