Roadrunner Basketball and ShePower Leadership Academy adopt 4 families for the holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Whether they're making 3-pointers or giving presents to families, the Roadrunners of CSUB Basketball are spending this season giving back to the community. This holiday, the CSUB Women's and Men's Basketball teams partnered with the nonprofit ShePower Leadership Academy to give back to four Kern County families in need.

The teams will meet with the families on Thursday night to present their gifts.

"It's about the kids," said 'Runners forward Cameron Smith. "It's about enjoying the holidays, giving thanks, showing thanks, and just being grateful for the moment. It's important to me because every opportunity may be your last opportunity."

Smith says he's grateful to be in a position to help others. He says there are a lot of people in need and he's proud to be a part of an organization that gives back to the community.

Guard Simone Johnson shares Smith's feelings.

"For me, I feel like it's important because when I was growing up, my parents never struggled or anything. They always provided for me, so I feel like if I have it, it's important for me to give back to people that are less fortunate or might not have it as I did growing up," said Johnson.

ShePower Executive Director Ora Frink says the women's basketball team already mentors young girls in their leadership academy, and working with them again to support these families came naturally.

"That's what we teach our leaders," said Frink. "To give, to be engaged with the community. To see the need of others and to help fill that call. That's the way the world works is hand-to-hand. No one is an island. We all need help, and we teach that at our leadership academy."

Frink says the families who have been feeling the effects of rising costs due to inflation were chosen by a lottery system.

Smith hopes the community will continue to support one another during the holidays.

"I hope giving just spreads. I hope it's contagious. I hope that other people see us, you know, lending a hand, and I hope it becomes contagious around the community, and other people can help out and lend a hand," said Smith.

CSUB Men's Basketball will host their next game against Abilene Christian at the Icardo Center on December 17th. The Women's Basketball team will be away in Los Angeles taking on the UCLA Bruins.

If you'd like to get involved with or donate to ShePower Leadership Academy in Bakersfield, visit their website for more information.