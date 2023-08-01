Watch Now
Tehachapi Police Department to hold National Night Out event at Central Park

The event will take place at Central Park on E Street in Downtown Tehachapi from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tehachapi Police Department (FILE)
Posted at 8:49 AM, Aug 01, 2023
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi Police Chief and his staff are hoping that the Tehachapi community will come out for a meet and greet and enjoy an evening in the park.

The Tehachapi Police Department will host a National Night Out event on Tues, Aug 1. The goal of the event is to promote police and community partnerships in order to make neighborhoods safer.

The event is all-ages, so parents can feel free to bring the entire family.

