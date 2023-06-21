Veterans share their stories at first Central Valley Veterans Film Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, June 20, the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater hosted its first Central Valley Veterans Film Festival, and according to Director and Producer for Silver Titan Productions Julian Wilson, the festival is about more than just entertainment.

"The films have been designed so that the audience can establish a one-on-one connection with that veteran," said Wilson.

Wilson remembers the impact of sharing such a one-on-one connection with a veteran after meeting a vet who had served in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. He says he couldn't leave without learning more about the man's experiences, and that's what sparked his continued motivation to share veterans' stories in order to better respond to their needs.

"We will never know everything because we weren't out on those battlefields with those veterans, but we can learn enough when it comes to their needs when they come back home and they're in their transitions so that we can properly assist them," said Wilson.

Silver Titan Productions

One of those veterans is Washington Sanchez Jr. A career military man, he spent 28 years moving up the U.S. Army ranks from Second Lieutenant to Colonel. After retirement, he's spent 30 years working to meet the needs of veterans in transition back to civilian life. In 2020, Sanchez was inducted into the U.S. Army ROTC Hall of Fame. His story is one of those to be highlighted on the big screen at the Fox.

"He's captured with my own words what I did," said Sanchez.

Sanchez adds that sharing his story helped him communicate his experience on the battlefield in a way that he says helped him better understand his own story.

"Very helpful. Very, very helpful, because I was discriminated against as well, and I don't talk about it very much, but I did to some extent in this video," said Sanchez.

Sanchez says that while he knows his story, watching it on film for the first time moved him to tears.

Wilson hopes the audience will be similarly moved to make a difference for veterans in our community.

"The biggest thing that I would like to see happen as a result of this film festival is more people getting involved, and getting involved from here - from the heart - knowing that that's what's needed in order for us to effect a balance, not only for ourselves but for our veterans," said Wilson.

Everyone is invited to attend the first Central Valley Veterans Film Festival at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater in Downtown Bakersfield. Admission is free and doors open at 6:00 pm.