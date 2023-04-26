Watch Now
Victims' Rights March to be held in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week

This year’s week will be highlighted locally by the Victims’ Rights March on Thurs, April 27. The focus of this year's march is on parents who have lost children to homicide crimes.
FILE - Families affected by crime take part in National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 10:59:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This year's National Crime Victims' Rights Week is April 23 through April 29.

The week is a time to honor survivors and victims of crime, as well as the organizations and public servants that support their pursuit of justice.

This year’s week will be highlighted locally by the Victims’ Rights March on Thurs, April 27. The focus of this year's march is on parents who have lost children to homicide crimes.

The march is scheduled to begin in front of the Kern County Administrative Building on Truxtun Avenue at 3 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited to participate in the march.

