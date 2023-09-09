WASCO ROSE FESTIVAL: The tradition returns with a pageant, a parade, and community pride

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Rose Festival, running from September 8 through September 10, kicked off Thursday night with the Rose Queen Pageant, where Wasco High School senior Esmeralda Rodriguez was crowned Miss Wasco Rose Queen for 2023.

"Surreal. I'm still in shock," said Rodriquez. "I just can't believe it. I'm so blessed and I'm so honored, and I couldn't have asked for better Barbie girls. They were with me through it all."

Rodriguez refers to the 2023 Rose Queen Court as "Barbie girls" in keeping with the 2023 Rose Festival theme, You've Got a Friend in Wasco. The event was emceed by 23ABC's Dominique LaVigne.

Following Friday's dinner honoring Rodriguez and other prominent guests, the festival will continue Saturday morning with a rose parade. Guests include the Wasco Elk Ladies, who are presenting the Wine and Rose Event for the second year. Money raised by the event will go to the club's scholarship fund.

According to Liz Gerber, the Wasco Elk Ladies have been working around the clock for 3 days in preparation for the Rose Festival.

"It's been a labor of love, though," said Gerber. "We have really enjoyed it, and we have enjoyed the outcome."

Juan Gallardo is in his third year as president of the Wasco Rose Parade. He remembers watching the floats as a kid and is glad he's a part of the event now.

"Everybody chips in their part to be that bridge of getting the community out, getting these families out for a Saturday," said Gallardo.

As for Rodriguez, she says she's been practicing her wave ahead of Saturday's big parade.

The Wasco Rose Festival Parade begins at 10:00 am starting at D and 7th Street, according to reporting by the Wasco Tribune.

