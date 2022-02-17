Bakersfield stores will join Record Store Day celebrations

(KERO) — The day vinyl fans have been waiting for is almost here.

Record Store Day is set for April 23rd and two Bakersfield stores will be taking part: Going Underground Records and World Records.

The annual event features big name artists putting out limited releases to help support independent record stores. Although this year's Record Store Day is planned as the traditional in-store celebration, organizers are also designating June 18th as a drop date in case supply chain or other production issues cause delays in vinyl getting into stores.

As is normally the case, there's something for fans of different genres.

Here's a partial list of titles for April's RSD (the full list is available on their website):

Alice in Chains: "We Die Young"

Blondie: "Sunday Girl EP"

David Bowie: "Brilliant Adventure EP"

David Bowie: "Toy EP"

Mariah Carey: "#1's"

Belinda Carlisle: "The Heaven on Earth Tour"

Def Leppard: "High 'N' Dry"

Devo: "Oh, No It's Devo (40th Anniversary Edition)"

Miles Davis: "What It Is: Montreal 7/7/83"

The Doors: "L.A. Woman"

Everlast: "Whitey Ford Sings the Blues"

Foo Fighters: "Making A Fire (Mark Ronson re-version)" 7-inch

Jackson 5: "ABC"

Elton John: "The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (EP)"

Madonna: "Who's That Girl (Super Club Mix)"

Melanie C: "Northern Star"

Kacey Musgraves: "star-crossed"

Willie Nelson: "Live at the Texas Opry House, 1974"

Stevie Nicks: "Bella Donna"

The Offspring: "Greatest Hits"

Pearl Jam: "Live on Two Legs"

Pixies: "Live at Coachella 2004"

Prince: "The Gold Experience"

Ramones: "The Sire Years (1981-1989)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers: "Unlimited Love" on silver vinyl

Santana: "Splendiferous"

Joss Stone: "LP1"

Taylor Swift: "the lakes" 7-inch

Tegan and Sara: "Still Jealous"