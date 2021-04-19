Watch
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to perform at Mechanics Bank Arena

Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Gabriel Iglesias attends the LA premiere of "Mayans M.C." Season Two at ArcLight Cinemas - Hollywood on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 19, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Mechanics Bank Arena later this year.

"Fluffy" is scheduled to perform on November 28 as part of his all new 2021 ​Beyond The Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home.

​Tickets can be purchased at Fluffyguy.com starting April 23 at 10 a.m.

“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias says regarding the tour.

