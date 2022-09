BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country legend Willie Nelson & Family is heading to Bakersfield's Dignity Health Amphitheatre at The Park at River Walk on Oct. 11th.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12th on AXS' website.

Nelson's career has spanned seven decades and the outlaw country musician has also written bestselling books as well as co-founding the Farm Aid music festival in 1985.