Country star Brett Eldredge play to Dignity Health Amphitheatre in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country music star Brett Eldredge is headed to Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk for a show July 23rd.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20th.

Eldredge has seven country-radio No. 1 singles and two gold-certified albums. His new single "Songs About You" features lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark,” Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” and Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.”

“There are songs that just transport you back in time to a moment with someone you love,” said Eldredge, about the song.

“Even though you’ve not been with the person for a long time, these songs take ahold of you. You might be having a fine day, then you walk into a store where the song is playing, and you're transported into the past.”

“Songs About You” is the title track from Eldredge's new album which drops June 17.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to say and what I wanted the album to sound like,” said Eldredge of the new album. “I wanted the album to be songs that connect us all in the human experience."

"These are emotions that are reflective of each of us. There are songs of solitude, joy and heartbreak, and I like that tension.

Eldredge will be joined by special guest Breland.