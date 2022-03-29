Watch
Elton John adds 3 Dodger Stadium dates to his farewell

Elton John
FILE - Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in New York on Feb. 22, 2022. The singer has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona, New Jersey and Washington.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Mar 29, 2022
(AP) — Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Washington state.

John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia on July 15, finishing with a three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

Next year, John has two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, and soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic five-year tour formally concludes in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

