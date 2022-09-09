London's The Skints heading to Paso Robles with Flogging Molly, The Interrupters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KERO) — London's The Skints are heading to Paso Robles along with Flogging Molly and The Interrupters on Sept. 21st.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. show for Vina Robles Amphitheater are on sale on Ticketmaster's website.

The Skints are unique in that their style of reggae mixes in hip-hop, punk, '80s pop, and more influences but doesn't feel forced or gimmicky.

"The sound has developed, I guess, with our skills in music improving and also probably with our tastes evolving as well," explains guitarist/singer Joshua Waters Rudge.

"You know we started the band really young when we were teenagers. Kind of snot-nosed, punk rock kids. We were always into a lot of different kinds of music and the styles we've dabbled in. As time has gone on, we've been able to incorporate those other styles of music into our sound rather than being just one thing."

Everyone in the band except bassist Jonathan Doyle also sings.

"Often times who ever is singing, there's a good chance they wrote [the song they're singing], sometimes we write parts for each other too," explains Waters Rudge. "But I think we've been at it long enough now that we kind of know that certain songs and certain styles [who's going to sing]. I think we've got that part pretty well figured out."

Early in the pandemic, The Skints also released an album "Live at Electric Brixton" when live music came to a standstill as way to connect with fans while things were shutdown.

"We'd never done a live record before and people had been talking about it for years," said Waters Rudge.

"That show had happened maybe three or months before the pandemic really hit globally. And we had, so it felt like the right time to do it. Hear a show at home when you can't go to any."

The Skints have been on quite a few tours in California over the years. So what keeps them coming back?

"We love California and the West Coast. The U.S. really is always special for us" said Waters Rudge. "I guess it's a lot of people who are really into the kind of things that we're really into.

Culturally, it's a lot of punk rock and ska, reggae music, and skateboarding. So much of what we loved growing up... We have a lot of shared interests with the audience."

While The Skints might be British slang for broke, the band has developed a slew of fans through their albums which include 2019's "Swimming Lessons," 2015's "FM," 2012's "Part & Parcel," and 2009's "Live.Breathe.Build.Believe" along with the 2020 live album "Live at Electric Brixton."