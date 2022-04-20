Watch
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas team up for summer tour

New York State of Mind Tour ends at Hollywood Bowl
Ghostface Killah, RZA, U-God, Cappadonna, Masta Killa
From left, Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah, RZA, U-God, Cappadonna and Masta Killa pose at the premiere of "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men" during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Park City, Utah.
Nas
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 14:51:01-04

(KERO) — Two legendary forces in hip-hop announced a summer co-headlining tour: Wu-Tang Clan and Nas. The New York State of Mind Tour finishes Oct. 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26th

For California fans looking to "Protect Ya Neck" or get "Illmatic," there's a few options. The California leg of the tour has shows at Irvine's FivePoint Amphitheater on Sept. 30; Oakland's Oakland Arena on Oct. 1st; and Wheatland's Toyota Amphitheater as well as the Hollywood Bowl.

