Wu-Tang Clan, Nas team up for summer tour

(KERO) — Two legendary forces in hip-hop announced a summer co-headlining tour: Wu-Tang Clan and Nas. The New York State of Mind Tour finishes Oct. 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26th

For California fans looking to "Protect Ya Neck" or get "Illmatic," there's a few options. The California leg of the tour has shows at Irvine's FivePoint Amphitheater on Sept. 30; Oakland's Oakland Arena on Oct. 1st; and Wheatland's Toyota Amphitheater as well as the Hollywood Bowl.