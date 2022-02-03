Pennywise's Jim Lindberg discusses upcoming Bakersfield tour stop, solo album

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Punk rock fans in Bakersfield were excited when Rise Against announced they'd be coming to Bakersfield in April and bringing SoCal legends Pennywise with them.

The show is set for Mechanics Bank Theater on April 22. Tickets are on sale now.

Pennywise was a mainstay on the Van's Warped Tour for years and built their fan base through decades of touring.

23ABC talked with Pennywise lead singer Jim Lindberg about the upcoming tour and his solo acoustic album "Songs from the Elkhorn Trail."

It won't be the first time they've played in Bakersfield but it's been awhile since Pennywise last came through.

"You know we were in Bakersfield a long time ago. I want to say back in the '90s after our second album came out. We played a place out there for a promoter that I think was at an old grocery store or a department store that they threw some shows at. It's been a minute since we've been to Bakersfield but we're definitely hoping to come back and see all our people out there, so we're looking forward to it" said Lindberg.

They're a punk band that had a recent album milestone: Pennywise's self-titled album turned 30 in October.

"It's hard to believe it happened that fast. We were working on that album when we were still in our 20s. It's amazing to think that we've lasted this long," said Lindberg.

"I would say trying not to do too much," said Lindberg when asked what the secret to Pennywise's longevity has been. "A lot of guys get burnt out with the road and touring so much. There was a time when we did a lot more but we're trying to relax a bit so we're not away from our families too long. And we're not spring chickens anymore so it's nice to have shorter tours.

Lindberg has also been busy outside of Pennywise. He was in the EPIX documentary series "Punk" and the documentary about punk rock fathers called "The Other F Word." Not to mention helping put together the Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach as well as selling art work for Punk Rock & Paintbrushes.

Jim also recently finished a solo album "Songs From the Elkhorn Trail."

"Some songs are from 30 years ago. I wrote some when I was 15-years-old. The 'Songs From the Elkhorn Trail' span a wide length of time. From being 15-years-old writing my first songs in a car to right before I was ready to record the album. Some songs were written years ago and some are brand new. A lot of it has to do with the themes of time passing. My father died from Alzheimer's Disease a year or two before. And a lot of the themes are about going through that and the impression he had on my life. He was very supportive of me and my music. He bought me my first guitar and my first microphone to sing in. The album is kind about loss and the bittersweet nature of life. It's very different from the themes that we cover in Pennywise but I think if people are into the songwriting from the band it's interesting to hear another side to it instead of just f - - k off songs." Jim Lindberg

Jim's album pulls from a lot of different influences and some of the music he listens to may surprise Pennywise fans.

"It's pretty rare to find people who only listen to one kind of music exclusively. I really love country music. I love new wave music. I'm a kid of the '80s, so I love Devo, B-52s, Elvis Costello, and even Duran Duran and Echo and The Bunnymen, Morrisey and these bands that Fletcher [Dragge, Pennywise guitarist] hates. I don't know maybe he doesn't hate them all," said Lindberg.

"I like all kinds of music. I love Frank Sinatra. My dad turned me on to all kinds of really great artists when I was growing up. We had a few records store that I would skate down to. That's how I found the Sex Pistols album. That's how I found the Ramones album right when they first came out. Some albums I bought just because I liked the album cover art. The Split Enz just by looking at the cover. I think all that's really important coming into a record whether it's the art work or the people in the band it's about connecting. I have a pretty wide palate of music and styles. I try not to be a hater."

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE. THE FULL VIDEO CAN BE SEEN BELOW.