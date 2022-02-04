Watch
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album 'Unlimited Love'

Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - Anthony Kiedis, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, performs a medley with Flea at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Anthony Kiedis, Flea
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 04, 2022
(KERO) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Friday that their new album "Unlimited Love" will drop on April 1st.

The band also dropped the video for their first single "Black Summer" on Friday.

This is the band's first new album since 2016's "The Getaway" and its first with guitarist John Frusciante back in the fold since 2006's "Stadium Arcadium."

To hype the release, the L.A. natives are pressing a limited edition vinyl two-disc version in purple and gold. It's no secret RHCP loves the Lakers as evidenced with their song "Magic Johnson" off of their 1989 album "Mother's Milk."

If you missed out on that version, since it's sold out, other vinyl and digital versions are available.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will also be embarking on a worldwide tour this summer starting June 4th in Seville, Spain.

