Taco Bell teams up with Crocs for 'Mellow Slides' shoe collaboration

(KERO) — The hottest in summer footwear is here and it's brought to you by Crocs and Taco Bell.

The brands have joined forces to bring the first-ever "Mellow Slides." The shoes sport Taco Bell's iconic bell logo.

This isn't the fast food giant's step into the retail space. In 2019, Taco Bell opened up a hotel gift shop in its pop-up Palm Springs hotel, selling swimwear, sunglasses, and life-size sauce packet pool floats.

The Taco Bell Crocs will go on sale exclusively on the Crocs website for $60 on Wed, June 28.

