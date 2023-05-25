'Just One' one-vs-one basketball tournament to benefit Alzheimer's Association

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Will you be the last one standing? That's the question for an upcoming fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.

The "Just One" one-vs-one basketball showdown and community resource fair is an event put on by Solace Healthcare benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

Community liaison Justina Howell with Solace Home Health and Hospice joined 23ABC live in studio to talk about the event.

'Just One' one-vs-one basketball tournament to be held

The Just One tournament will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Sun, May 28. Early bird registration is $40 per player. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., with the game starting at 9 a.m.

For more information on the event, email Reemix05@iCloud.com or visit Just1One.online.

