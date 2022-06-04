$18 million allocated to create education-to-career pipelines in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than $100 million has been allocated to create education-to-career pipelines across California, and some of that money is going toward programs right in Kern County.

The Department of General Services, Office of Public School Construction, and the Foundation for California Community Colleges announced they will distribute six awards for a total of $108.6 million with $18 million going to the Kern Regional K16 Education Collaborative. That money will go toward eliminating some of the barriers students across Kern County face when trying to access higher education.

“We’re creating new regional pipelines – K-12 schools to higher education to the workforce – for California’s students that will prepare our kids for the jobs of the future in their communities. This essential collaboration will help bridge equity gaps and provide more resources to help our students achieve their career goals right in their own communities,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

“The Department of General Services is proud to be of assistance in administering this innovative program that will bring together regional partners to better serve all the learners of California, ensuring equitable pathways to meaningful careers,” said DGS Director Ana Lasso. “As the business manager of the state, DGS is excited to see the collaboration, system changes and enhancements that result from timely investment.”

The Collaborative brings together several major players in Kern County including the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern Community College District, California State University Bakersfield, and University of California Merced to develop pathways for students into a variety of fields.

Kern County: Kern Regional K16 Education Collaborative (Kern County Superintendent of Schools). The Kern K16 Regional Education Collaborative seeks to prepare students for the global economy by dismantling long-standing social and economic inequities in the region, removing barriers to student success, and improving educational outcomes. The collaborative brings together partners – including the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern Community College District, CSU Bakersfield, and UC Merced – to develop pathways in health care, education, and engineering/computing with a focus on fostering inclusive institutions to better serve historically underrepresented students, streamline pathways to degrees and facilitate student transitions, and increase access to resources supporting basic, digital, and financial needs.

Kern County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Barlow says they plan to focus on fostering inclusive institutions to better serve historically underrepresented students, streamline pathways to degrees, facilitate student transitions, and increase access to resources supporting basic, digital, and financial needs.

“We anticipate that more students will want to move into education engineering, computing, and nursing or healthcare. Our idea here is that all students will come out at the end of this experience with a better paying job and a brighter future.”

Barlow says she knows the power of education. Being a first-generation college student herself she’s seen how her education has impacted her family and improved her future. She says that is her goal with this grant.

Others receiving an $18 million grant include:

Central San Joaquin Valley: Central San Joaquin Valley K16 Partnership (Fresno-Madera Collaborative & Tulare-Kings Collaborative) . The Partnership brings together the Fresno-Madera Collaborative and Tulare-Kings College & Career Collaborative – with partners including the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, State Center Community College District, Fresno State, and UC Merced – to develop four education to work pathways in health care, education, business management, and engineering / computing, with goals to increase the number of graduates with postsecondary degrees and certifications in these high wage disciplines, close equity gaps and economic disparities, and improve graduation rates and time-to-degree across all institutions.

. The Partnership brings together the Fresno-Madera Collaborative and Tulare-Kings College & Career Collaborative – with partners including the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, State Center Community College District, Fresno State, and UC Merced – to develop four education to work pathways in health care, education, business management, and engineering / computing, with goals to increase the number of graduates with postsecondary degrees and certifications in these high wage disciplines, close equity gaps and economic disparities, and improve graduation rates and time-to-degree across all institutions. North State: North State Together (Shasta Tehama Trinity Joint Community College District). North State Together (NST) brings together partners across the region – including the Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College District, Shasta County Office of Education, CSU Chico, and UC Davis – to expand educational access, regional support networks, and cross-sector partnerships. They plan to increase college and career readiness, create occupational pathway programs in health care and education, and streamline transitions between educational institutions and the workforce.