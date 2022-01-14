Bakersfield City School District: Students will be sent home if they display COVID symptoms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District has notified parents advising them to keep their kids at home if they are displaying COVID symptoms otherwise they will be sent home.

BCSD also warned that due to staff shortages throughout the district parents should expect longer wait times for the bus, delayed responses to phone calls and emails, and students being assigned different classrooms due to a lack of teachers.

The Norris School District is temporarily suspending regular bus services starting Thursday due to staffing issues because of COVID, the district announced in a letter on Wednesday. The routes will be suspended for two weeks and will resume on Thursday, Jan. 27, according to the district.

The district said special education bus routes will continue to run.