BCSD offering STEAM summer program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District is now recruiting STEAM Rangers. All incoming 1st through 8th grade students are eligible for a summer learning experience with access to Literacy, Mathematics, and STEAM instructional supports.

Through an integrated approach to STEAM, BCSD will offer two summer academies focused on the social-emotional development of students and mitigating learning loss. Summer Learning Academies Session 1 will run from June 14 - July 2 and Summer Learning Academies Session 2 will run from July 12 - July 30, 2021.

Incoming 4th grade students will participate in the “Music’s Summer Fun!” program. District music teachers will utilize QuaverMusic and recorders to bring the joy of musical education to students during the summer. Students entering 5th grade will participate in the “Art is Fun!” program implemented by teaching artists from the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

The District hopes to recruit the parents of STEAM Rangers as well. Parents of academy students will have access to several supports and resources including the Parent Centers which will be offering virtual Zumba and classes on other topics such as strengthening positive behaviors, technology, social and emotional learning, tools for self-improvement, and how to support your child academically.

BCSD said at the end of the academies, students and parents will celebrate together in a Virtual Family Science Night.

Parents must register their students by May 3. Parents can register their students here