CSUB announces Spring commencement to be held in-person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State University, Bakersfield students will get to receive their diplomas in person this Spring. The university announced its Spring commencement will be held through a series of in-person ceremonies.

CSUB will host a series of face-to-face commencement ceremonies from May 20, through May 23, for the classes of Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021.

Graduates who do not feel comfortable being present at the face-to-face ceremony will have the opportunity to participate virtually, and guests unable to attend because of the restrictions on crowd size also will be invited to watch the livestream ceremony at home.

CSUB's commencement team will send an RSVP email to all graduates confirming their participation. Graduates can visit the CSUB commencement website for updated information

For more information, email commencement@csub.edu.