Fairfax School Board meets to discuss Kern County Grand jury report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC has covered issues brought to light by the Kern County Grand Jury alleging bullying and dysfunction within the Fairfax School Board. Now the board is taking a step to address those allegations.

The Grand Jury report called for the Fairfax School District Board of Trustees to "cease and desist bullying" during their meetings after finding evidence of a hostile work environment. The allegations were directed at a member of the Fairfax School District Board of Trustees. The grand jury said its investigation prompted a resolution of Censure, which the school board has not acknowledged.

Covering Kern County Grand jury report investigates Fairfax School District Board member Veronica Morley, 23ABC

It was until May of 2020 that the board addressed formal complaints of a board member's reported harassment.

During its report, the Grand Jury recommended the board hold a public town hall to allow the community and board members to discuss concerns. Thursday night the board will be holding that town hall.

Education Fairfax School Board meeting becomes heated Keeley Van Middendorp, 23ABC

So far this month, the Fairfax School Board has already met five times in part to address the grand jury's report.

Thursday night's meeting will be held at Fairfax Junior High starting at 6:30 p.m.