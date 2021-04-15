Garces Memorial High to offer expanded in-person summer school session

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In Kern County, several schools are getting ready for summer school, including Garces Memorial High. They will be offering an in-person summer session. And due to the lifting or modification of some COVID-19 restrictions for schools, they will be able to register and host more students for their summer school.

"So the only thing that's changed really is that we can now go three feet in our classrooms. Three feet instead of six feet. So that means we can have more students in our classrooms," explained Garces Memorial High School Principal Myka Peck. "It also allows our enrollment for summer school to grow. So that's the one big difference. Otherwise, they will still be wearing masks. We will still sanitize between every period. We will still take their temperatures. They will still social distance. So all that is still in place but we will be on campus."

Ashley Valenzuela, 23ABC

Garces Memorial summer school is open to students entering 5th through 12th grade in the 2021-2022 academic year. You can learn more about their summer school program on their website.

