Kern County Library will provide scholarships to adults gaining high school diploma online

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — In partnership with Career Online High School (COHS), the Kern County Library is now providing scholarships to adults who would like to earn a high school diploma online.

As part of their adult education program, the Kern County Library will be granting scholarships to those earning their high school diploma. The program also has an online classroom that always remains open, personal academic coaches for students, and career training.

“Libraries offer a safe, supportive environment to foster learning and community. Our online education program for adults is a natural extension of library services that empower adults to learn and grow,” said District Superintendent Dr. Howard Liebman. “COHS students receive support from Kern County Library staff as well as from our academic coaches. Together, they help students achieve their goals.”

The program also helps combat unemployment in the county. The 2020 US Census Bureau reported that over 74,000 adults over the age of 25 in Kern County do not have a high school diploma, making it hard for those people to achieve careers.

COHS is fully accredited by the Northwest Accreditation Commission, the National Committee on Accreditation, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and Cognia.