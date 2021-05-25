Kern County students compete, win at International Science and Engineering Fair

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A huge congrats to local Kern County science fair winners who took home big awards at the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair, the largest science competition in the world.

In the systems software category, local Ridgeview High School seniors Joseph Cestone and Kevindeep Dhesi competed. In the biomedical engineering category, brothers Harjaisal and Ishaan Brar from Stockdale High School competed with different projects.

Ishaan Brar, a senior, earned 1st place in biomedical engineering for "designing, prototyping and testing a novel urinary catheter with tesla valves and a micro-porous membrane." Ishaan also earned a special award from the Central Intelligence Agency.

Harjaisal Brar, a freshman, actually qualified for ISEF at the California State Fair last month. At ISEF, Harjaisal earned 2nd place in biomedical engineering for "a novel 3d printed ventilator for COVID-19." He also won a special award from the King Abdul-Aziz and his Companions Foundation" for "giftedness and creativity".

You can read more about these students and their performance at ISEF on the Kern County Science Foundation's Facebook page, and see a full interview with Ishaan about his revolutionary catheter on the Science Sundays section of our website.